KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday reached the new record levels on the local market, traders said. Gold prices grew by Rs700 to another historic high of Rs167800 per tola with Rs143261 per 10 grams, up by Rs600.

On the global market, prices for the precious metal were quoted $1800 per ounce. Silver prices also moved upwards by Rs30 to Rs1890 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1620.87 per 10 grams, traders said.

