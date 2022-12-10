AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
PM for united efforts to steer country out of all challenges

NNI Published 10 Dec, 2022 08:16am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized for united efforts to steer the country out of all challenges. Addressing an event organized in honour of the officers of National Flood Response Coordination Centre in Islamabad on Friday, he said all resources were utilized during the floods to help the humanity in distress.

The Prime Minister commended the coordinated response of the federal and provincial governments, armed forces, National Disaster Management Authority and the National Flood Response Coordination Centre to deal with the homogenous challenge posed by the floods.

Shehbaz Sharif said “efforts are still afoot to cope with the impacts of devastating floods which destroyed millions of houses as well as crops and infrastructure on a large scale.”

He said many villages became inaccessible due to the floods, adding the relevant departments worked tirelessly during the relief phase and expressed the confidence to overcome that challenge.

The Prime Minister said “we have a model in front of us to cope with flood situation”, adding “there is a need to further fine it without any further delay to prepare ourselves and save the country from future disasters.”

Shehbaz Sharif was also appreciative of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb for effectively highlighting the plight of flood victims both at home and abroad.

The Prime Minister alluded to the immense natural resources possessed by the country but regretted that those were not explored for the benefit of the country. He mentioned that Reko Diq alone had gold and copper resources to the tune of billions of dollars.

The Prime Minister said “we will have to follow the path shown by Islam and our founding fathers and unite our efforts to march towards the right direction.”

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif floods PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan

