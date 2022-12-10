AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 10 Dec, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 09, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
299,396,376            201,303,206        10,430,260,448          8,848,175,092
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)   4,660,273,071     (6,541,533,498)    (1,881,260,428)
Local Individuals          (3,282,659,319)   (2,873,826,166)      1,653,531,447
Local Corporates           1,838,019,007     (1,610,290,026)        227,728,981
===============================================================================

