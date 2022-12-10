KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 09, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
299,396,376 201,303,206 10,430,260,448 8,848,175,092
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 4,660,273,071 (6,541,533,498) (1,881,260,428)
Local Individuals (3,282,659,319) (2,873,826,166) 1,653,531,447
Local Corporates 1,838,019,007 (1,610,290,026) 227,728,981
===============================================================================
