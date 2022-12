Russia bars entry to 200 Canadian officials

MOSCOW: Moscow announced on Friday that it was banning 200 Canadian officials from entering Russia in response to similar sanctions from Ottawa.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) boss Victor Dodig were among those targeted.

The Russian foreign ministry said the move came in response to "personal sanctions against Russian officials".

It branded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's politics as "Russophobic".

The list also includes Conservative Party spokeswoman Sarah Fischer, Telesat CEO Daniel Goldberg, Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault and several prominent Canadians of Ukrainian origin.

Since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24, Canada has sanctioned more than 1,400 individuals and entities in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Russia has retaliated with similar sanctions.