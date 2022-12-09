Al Meezan wins Best Asset Management Company of the Year award

AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
KARACHI: Al Meezan Investments has won the prestigious ‘Best Asset Management Company of the Year FY 2022’ award at the CFA Society Pakistan’s 19th Annual Excellence Awards.

The award was given in recognition of the company’s efforts to provide, best in class Shariah Compliant innovative investment solutions to its investors. This award came at a very exciting time for Al Meezan, when it just crossed the 250 billion AUM (Assets Under Management) milestone to further cement its position as the leading AMC in Pakistan.

Al Meezan’s CEO, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA expressed his gratitude for the honourable recognition and stated “while Al Meezan has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 27 years to become the Largest Asset Manager in the country, our journey has just begun. We at Al Meezan are committed to taking the industry forward to unprecedented heights in the future and make a positive impact on the country’s economy.”

Al Meezan Investments has a vision: To make Shariah Compliant Investing a first choice for investors. As the largest fund manager in Pakistan with the highest management quality rating of AM1 awarded by VIS & PACRA, Al Meezan manages an investor base of over 180,000* investors, ranging from institutions and businesses to individuals and High Net Worth clients.

