KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,109 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,202 tonnes of import cargo and 20,907 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,202 comprised of 78,964 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 22,238 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,907 tonnes comprised of 20,442 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 465 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

—Nearly, 8474 containers comprising of 5656 containers import and 2818 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1006 of 20’s and 2275 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 400 of 20’s and 488 of 40’s loaded containers while 72 of 20’s and 685 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07, ships namely Cosco Antwerp, Osaka Express, Ym Express, Wide Juliet, Siner Malahayati, Sun 9 and Aurochs have berthed at Karachi Port.

Only one ship, MT Karachi has sailed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 08 cargoes namely, Independent Spirit, Valentine, Osaka, Szczecin Trader, Hyundai Hongkong, HG Drawin, New Courage and HG Shanghai were expectedly to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQAberths were engaged by ten ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Irenes Ray, MSC Lisbon and IVS Astugi left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships, MSC Makalu III and LRI Charm are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 132,659 tonnes comprising 91,974 tonnes imports cargo and 40,685 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 4,111 Containers (2,598 TEUs Imports and 1,513 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships,One Altair and Ullswater III & two more ships, Jabal Samhan and Porto Limnionicarrying Containers, LPG, Coal and seeds are expected to take berths at QICT, SSGC, PIBT and FAP respectively on Thursday 8thDecember and another containers ship, MSC Patnaree III is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 9th December-2022.

