Dec 09, 2022
Minister calls for integrated health system to deal with epidemics

Press Release Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch chaired the concluding ceremony of International 3-day ANSO-PAS-MAAP Conference on “Epidemic and Pandemic preparedness,” organised by the Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS), in collaboration with Alliance of International Science Organization (ANSO), and Monbukagakusho-MEXT Alumni Association of Pakistan (MAAP) held on December 07 at Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Agha Hassan Baloch congratulated Pakistan Academy of Sciences for organising the conference on such an important topic, he emphasized that Pakistan must have an integrated health system to cope with future epidemics.

As exemplified by the ongoing corona virus disease (COVID-19) pandemic major infectious diseases and epidemics have devastating impacts on human lives, causing destruction on long-term social and economic development.

Global health crises threaten to overwhelm already overstretched health systems, disrupt global supply chains, and causing unequal devastation of the livelihoods of people, including women and children, and the economies of the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

