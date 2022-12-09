KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (December 08, 2022).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 08-12-2022 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Axis Global Ist Equity Mod. Dewan Farooqe Motors 360,500 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 360,500 17.00 Fortune Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 261,000 269.79 Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. 422,068 269.79 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 683,068 269.79 Maan Securities First Nat. Equities TPL Properties Ltd 150,000 19.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 19.30 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,193,568 =================================================================================================================

