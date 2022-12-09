AGL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
Dec 09, 2022
Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (December 08, 2022).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 08-12-2022
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                  Company                           Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                       of Shares
=================================================================================================================
Axis Global                  Ist Equity Mod.              Dewan Farooqe Motors              360,500         17.00
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          360,500         17.00
Fortune Sec.                 Arif Habib Ltd.              Engro Corporation                 261,000        269.79
Fortune Sec.                 Topline Sec.                                                   422,068        269.79
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          683,068        269.79
Maan Securities              First Nat. Equities          TPL Properties Ltd                150,000         19.30
                                                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          150,000         19.30
=================================================================================================================
                                                          Total Turnover                  1,193,568
=================================================================================================================

