KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (December 08, 2022).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 08-12-2022
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
Axis Global Ist Equity Mod. Dewan Farooqe Motors 360,500 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 360,500 17.00
Fortune Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 261,000 269.79
Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. 422,068 269.79
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 683,068 269.79
Maan Securities First Nat. Equities TPL Properties Ltd 150,000 19.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 19.30
Total Turnover 1,193,568
