KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Nimir Resins Limited - - - - 30.12.2022 21.12.2022 to 10.30 A.M 30.12.2022 EOGM Altern Energy Limited - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to 10.30 A.M. 30.12.2022 EOGM Imperial Limited - - - - 31.12.2022 23.12.2022 to 10.00 A.M. 31.12.2022 EOGM Pakistan Reinsurance - - - - 31.12.2022 24.12.2022 to Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 31.12.2022 EOGM Shaffi Chemical - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to Industries Limited 12.00.P.M 30.12.2022 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022