Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Nimir Resins
Limited - - - - 30.12.2022 21.12.2022 to
10.30 A.M 30.12.2022
EOGM
Altern Energy
Limited - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to
10.30 A.M. 30.12.2022
EOGM
Imperial
Limited - - - - 31.12.2022 23.12.2022 to
10.00 A.M. 31.12.2022
EOGM
Pakistan
Reinsurance - - - - 31.12.2022 24.12.2022 to
Company Limited 11.00.A.M. 31.12.2022
EOGM
Shaffi Chemical - - - - 30.12.2022 23.12.2022 to
Industries
Limited 12.00.P.M 30.12.2022
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments