Pakistan

Five people injured in Karachi cylinder blast

  • Police and rescue teams arrive at the scene
BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 09:36pm
At least five people including women and children were injured as a result of a cylinder blast in Karachi's Baldia Town on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred at a house in Ittihad Town - a neighbourhood located in Baldia Town Karachi - at around 9 pm.

The police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident.

The injured, including four women and a child, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

At least one of the injured is said to be critical.

