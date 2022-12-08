Five people injured in Karachi cylinder blast

At least five people including women and children were injured as a result of a cylinder blast in Karachi's Baldia Town on Thursday, Aaj News reported.

The blast occurred at a house in Ittihad Town - a neighbourhood located in Baldia Town Karachi - at around 9 pm.

The police and rescue teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident.

The injured, including four women and a child, have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

At least one of the injured is said to be critical.