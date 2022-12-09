Pakistan's Justice Ayesha Malik among BBC's 100 most influential, inspiring women

BBC 100 Women released its list of 100 influential and inspiring women for 2022, honouring Pakistan's Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik, Iranian activist Roya Piraie, and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas among others.

The women were shortlisted by a team based on names gathered by the BBC and those suggested by their network of World Service Languages teams as well as BBC Media Action.

Candidates who have made headlines or influenced important stories over the year are chosen, as well as those who have inspiring stories to tell, or have achieved something significant or to have influenced their societies in some way.

The list this year also reflects the role of women at the heart of conflict globally, from protesters in Iran, to the female faces of conflict and resistance in Ukraine and Russia. For the first time this year, the BBC also asked previous 100 Women to nominate others who they felt deserved a place on this year's list.

Breaking the glass ceiling in Pakistan by becoming the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Ayesha Malik has notably authored judgements protecting the rights of women. This includes her landmark judgement which banned the so-called two-finger test of rape victims.

Along with her role on the Supreme Court, Malik also conducts training for judges around the world, encouraging the debate around including the gender perspective in the justice system.

"Women must build a new narrative - one that includes their perspective, shares their experience, and includes their stories," she was quoting as saying by the BBC.

Thrust into the limelight following the the Russian invasion, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska used her platform to highlight the suffering of the people, becoming the first spouse of a foreign president to address the US Congress. She is now focused on delivering mental health support for children and families traumatised by the war.

"Women have taken on even more responsibilities than in peacetime… A woman who has experienced this (war) will never take a step back. And I am sure that our inner confidence will grow," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Lina Abu Akleh, a human rights campaigner, is the niece of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed in May while covering a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military has said there is a "high probability" one of its soldiers killed her "by mistake".

Lina has now become the face of a campaign for justice and accountability for her killing. She was also named as one of the 2022 TIME 100 Next emerging leaders for her advocacy.

Headlining nearly 60 films, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of Bollywood’s most recognisable stars.

Aside from filmmaking, she has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children’s rights and education for girls.

Of her inclusion this year, the 'Quantico' actress said: "The MeToo movement and subsequent voices of collective women coming together, protecting each other, and standing by each other - there’s something very powerful in togetherness," reported BBC.

Among other media personalities honoured include singer-songwriter Billie Eilish who used her appearance as Glastonbury music festival to protest against the US Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion along with actors Rita Moreno and Selma Blair.