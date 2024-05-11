AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
2024-05-11

Home-grown economic uplift: PM constitutes committee

Zaheer Abbasi Published May 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee to be headed by the finance minister on Friday for developing “Home-grown Economic Development Plan”.

Sources said that according to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier while acknowledging valuable insights by Professor Stefan Dercon, has constituted the committee for drafting a home-grown economic development plan.

The committee would be headed by the finance minister, whereas, the Minister for Planning, Minister for Petroleum, deputy chairman Planning Commission, and Salman Ahmad would be its members and Rana Ihsaan Afzal would be the Secretary to the Committee.

Economy suffered due to poor planning, negligence: PM

The committee will be working with the TORs;(i) to coordinate with Professor Dercon to make a work plan for the next two weeks’ virtual discussions; (ii) to develop an economic development plan keeping in view indigenous strengths and challenges; (iii) invite Professor Dercon to Pakistan for a detailed explanatory discussion on the new draft plan with the prime minister in the second half of May 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

M. Zahid Iftikhar May 11, 2024 10:06am
Not unless issues of loss-making SOEs, Energy sector Circular Debt, & untaxed sectors are addressed. 2017 to 2022 & beyond was wasted in senseless political experimentation when we needed stability.
Love Your Country May 11, 2024 12:57pm
Independent think-tanks make recommendations based on detailed studies without taking political sides. Is there a role for the Planning ministery here?
Love Your Country May 11, 2024 12:59pm
We need a 15 years plan and no political experiments cooked up with the likes of S Nisar & Co
Toy Soldier May 11, 2024 01:02pm
How many committee's will the PM make? He is going at almost one a day. I do not know if there is any other country in the world that has so many committee's.
