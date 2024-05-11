Home-grown economic uplift: PM constitutes committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a six-member committee to be headed by the finance minister on Friday for developing “Home-grown Economic Development Plan”.

Sources said that according to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier while acknowledging valuable insights by Professor Stefan Dercon, has constituted the committee for drafting a home-grown economic development plan.

The committee would be headed by the finance minister, whereas, the Minister for Planning, Minister for Petroleum, deputy chairman Planning Commission, and Salman Ahmad would be its members and Rana Ihsaan Afzal would be the Secretary to the Committee.

The committee will be working with the TORs;(i) to coordinate with Professor Dercon to make a work plan for the next two weeks’ virtual discussions; (ii) to develop an economic development plan keeping in view indigenous strengths and challenges; (iii) invite Professor Dercon to Pakistan for a detailed explanatory discussion on the new draft plan with the prime minister in the second half of May 2024.

