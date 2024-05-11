AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-11

11MFY24: KP PA passes over Rs1.360trn surplus budget

Recorder Report Published May 11, 2024

PESHAWAR: The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed a surplus budget of Rs 1,360.37 billion for 11 months of the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, including the last eight months and the last two months of the present elected government.

Provincial Minister Aftab Alam Afridi presented the budget in the assembly which met here on Friday with Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in the chair.

Afridi said in his speech that the current financial and economic difficulties have had made this budget more difficult as one hand most of the infrastructure of the province was destroyed due to the disastrous floods of 2022 and terrorism on the other hand.

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

He said successive incidents have also adversely affected the provincial economy, adding that under Article 126 of the Constitution, the caretaker government approved the expenditure for four months from July 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023 after that, the interim government, in consultation with the law department, also approved the expenditure for another four months, from November 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, general elections were held on February 8, 2024, but the new provincial cabinet had not been formed by that time, due to which, under Article 125, the provincial assembly approved the expenses for one month from March 1, 2024 to March 29, 2024, he informed.

The minister said that similarly, the provincial cabinet also approved the necessary expenses for the two months of April 2024 and May 2024.

While informing the House about the details and important points of the total budget of the current financial year, including the budget of the last ten months, the Minister said that the federal tax revenue was Rs 764.611 billion while amount received under war on terror was Rs 91.873 billion and Rs 38.661billion were received under royalties and surcharges on oil and gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP FBR KP budget surplus budget Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 KP provincial assembly FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Aftab Alam Afridi

Comments

200 characters

11MFY24: KP PA passes over Rs1.360trn surplus budget

‘Cost-side reforms’: IMF says Pakistan needs to revisit terms of power purchase agreements

IMF welcomes SBP's decision to keep key policy rate unchanged

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final: Japan prevail over Pakistan on penalties

US says Israel's use of weapons may have violated international law

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

UAE hits out at Netanyahu for saying Gulf state could help run Gaza

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have ‘evacuated’ east Rafah

Hamas releases video of Israeli-British hostage held in Gaza

IMF delineates steps to curb gas circular debt

IMF for taking agreed contingency revenue measures

Read more stories