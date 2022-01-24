ANL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
AVN 106.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.92%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.72%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
FNEL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.58%)
GGGL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
GGL 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.97%)
GTECH 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.58%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.23%)
MLCF 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
PTC 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TPL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
TPLP 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.61%)
TREET 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.7%)
TRG 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-5.16%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
WAVES 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.6%)
YOUW 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 17,318 Decreased By -463 (-2.6%)
KSE100 44,899 Decreased By -119.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,686 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

  • Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed administers oath to Justice Ayesha
BR Web Desk 24 Jan, 2022

Justice Ayesha Malik took oath on Monday as Pakistan's first female Supreme Court (SC) judge.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to Justice Ayesha in a ceremony inside the SC building. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has been nominated as the next top judge of Pakistan, and other SC judges, also attended the ceremony.

Last week, a notice issued by the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice said, “President is pleased to appoint Justice Ayesha A Malik, a judge of Lahore High Court as the judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on January 6, 2022 with the majority of five to four recommended the elevation of Justice Ayesha to the apex court, while the Parliamentary Committee (PC) on Judges Appointment had also approved her appointment.

Justice Ayesha becomes first woman SC judge

Justice Ayesha is the first female judge to sit in the Supreme Court. She became the judge of the LHC in March 2012 and was number four on the high court judges’ seniority list. She will work as a Supreme Court judge until June 2031. She will also become Chief Justice of Pakistan after the retirement of Justice Yahya Afridi in January 2030.

Before her appointment as a judge of the LHC, she taught law as a lecturer of Banking Law at the University of Punjab and a lecturer of Mercantile Law at the College of Accounting & Management Sciences in Karachi. She holds a Master in Laws (LLM) from Harvard Law School, USA.

Supreme Court CJP Gulzar Ahmed Justice Ayesha Malik

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female SC judge of Pakistan

Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases for second consecutive day

PM steps up criticism of Shehbaz

CPHGC’s coal transhipment fleet: FBR’s support sought for reimport

16pc FED on service charges: Forex dealers asked to approach CCs

Taliban, Western officials meet for talks in Oslo

Captive power plants: Power Div urged to initiate energy efficiency audit

New border points for customs clearance: FBR to carry out survey of Pakistan-Iran border

UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

Oil prices rise on supply fears amid tensions in Eastern Europe, Middle East

Read more stories