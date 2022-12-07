AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
Pakistan

Google's 'Year in Search': cricket and politics dominate trend charts

  • T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2022, PSL 7 were the top three searches
BR Web Desk Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 08:10pm
Design: Hussain Afzal
Google released on Wednesday its annual 'Year in Search', recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan with a diverse range of interests that pivoted across politics, celebrities, and sports events.

"This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches," it said in a statement.

Of the 'most searched personalities', 5 were Pakistan's cricket team members while the top trending searches, five of them were related to cricket events.

Here is a breakdown of the 'Year in Search':

The top trending searches for the year were:

  • T20 World Cup 2022

  • Asia Cup 2022

  • PSL 7

  • Melbourne weather

  • Climate change

  • Ehsaas program

  • Arshad Shareef

  • Aamir Liaquat

  • Queen Elizabeth

  • Naseem Shah

On the entertainment side, Google announced the following top picks:

  • Maula Jatt

  • Ms. Marvel

  • Black Adam

  • Thor Love and Thunder

  • Doctor Strange

  • London Nahi Jaunga

  • The Batman

  • Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

  • Sinf e Aahan

  • House of the Dragon

The following were the most searched personalities in the country:

  • Naseem Shah

  • Pervez Musharraf

  • Salman Rushdie

  • Iftikhar Ahmed

  • Mohammad Rizwan

  • Shahbaz Sharif

  • Shadab Khan

  • Amber Heard

  • Azhar Ali

  • Imran Riaz Khan

On the technology side, the top searches were

  • Vivo V23

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max

  • OPPO F21 Pro

  • Vivo Y21

  • Vivo V23e

  • Realme c35

  • Infinix Note 12

  • Infinix Hot 12

  • Samsung A32

  • OPPO A16

The top trending searches related to food and cuisine were:

  • Chicken Recipe

  • Pulao recipe

  • Shami kabab recipe

  • Chicken soup recipe

  • Nuggets recipe

  • Chicken pakora recipe

  • White chicken recipe

  • Imli ki chutney recipe

  • Brownies recipe

  • Hot and sour soup recipe

Regarding news updates, the following searches made it to the top in 2022:

  • Aamir Liaquat News

  • Ukraine News

  • Imran Khan Latest News

  • Murree News

  • Fatima Tahir News

  • Arshad Sharif News

  • Pervez Musharraf News

  • Salman Rushdie Latest News

  • Iqrar ul Hassan News

  • Sri Lanka News

