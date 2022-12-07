Google's 'Year in Search': cricket and politics dominate trend charts
- T20 World Cup 2022, Asia Cup 2022, PSL 7 were the top three searches
Google released on Wednesday its annual 'Year in Search', recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan with a diverse range of interests that pivoted across politics, celebrities, and sports events.
"This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches," it said in a statement.
Of the 'most searched personalities', 5 were Pakistan's cricket team members while the top trending searches, five of them were related to cricket events.
Here is a breakdown of the 'Year in Search':
The top trending searches for the year were:
T20 World Cup 2022
Asia Cup 2022
PSL 7
Melbourne weather
Climate change
Ehsaas program
Arshad Shareef
Aamir Liaquat
Queen Elizabeth
Naseem Shah
On the entertainment side, Google announced the following top picks:
Maula Jatt
Ms. Marvel
Black Adam
Thor Love and Thunder
Doctor Strange
London Nahi Jaunga
The Batman
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad
Sinf e Aahan
House of the Dragon
The following were the most searched personalities in the country:
Naseem Shah
Pervez Musharraf
Salman Rushdie
Iftikhar Ahmed
Mohammad Rizwan
Shahbaz Sharif
Shadab Khan
Amber Heard
Azhar Ali
Imran Riaz Khan
On the technology side, the top searches were
Vivo V23
iPhone 14 Pro Max
OPPO F21 Pro
Vivo Y21
Vivo V23e
Realme c35
Infinix Note 12
Infinix Hot 12
Samsung A32
OPPO A16
The top trending searches related to food and cuisine were:
Chicken Recipe
Pulao recipe
Shami kabab recipe
Chicken soup recipe
Nuggets recipe
Chicken pakora recipe
White chicken recipe
Imli ki chutney recipe
Brownies recipe
Hot and sour soup recipe
Regarding news updates, the following searches made it to the top in 2022:
Aamir Liaquat News
Ukraine News
Imran Khan Latest News
Murree News
Fatima Tahir News
Arshad Sharif News
Pervez Musharraf News
Salman Rushdie Latest News
Iqrar ul Hassan News
Sri Lanka News
Comments