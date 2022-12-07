Google's 'Year in Search': cricket and politics dominate trend charts

Google released on Wednesday its annual 'Year in Search', recapping the top trends of 2022 in Pakistan with a diverse range of interests that pivoted across politics, celebrities, and sports events.

"This year, cricket continued to be the major search trend, with the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 filling the top three spots in the overall list of top searches," it said in a statement.

Of the 'most searched personalities', 5 were Pakistan's cricket team members while the top trending searches, five of them were related to cricket events.

Here is a breakdown of the 'Year in Search':

The top trending searches for the year were:

T20 World Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022

PSL 7

Melbourne weather

Climate change

Ehsaas program

Arshad Shareef

Aamir Liaquat

Queen Elizabeth

Naseem Shah

On the entertainment side, Google announced the following top picks:

Maula Jatt

Ms. Marvel

Black Adam

Thor Love and Thunder

Doctor Strange

London Nahi Jaunga

The Batman

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Sinf e Aahan

House of the Dragon

The following were the most searched personalities in the country:

Naseem Shah

Pervez Musharraf

Salman Rushdie

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan

Shahbaz Sharif

Shadab Khan

Amber Heard

Azhar Ali

Imran Riaz Khan

On the technology side, the top searches were

Vivo V23

iPhone 14 Pro Max

OPPO F21 Pro

Vivo Y21

Vivo V23e

Realme c35

Infinix Note 12

Infinix Hot 12

Samsung A32

OPPO A16

The top trending searches related to food and cuisine were:

Chicken Recipe

Pulao recipe

Shami kabab recipe

Chicken soup recipe

Nuggets recipe

Chicken pakora recipe

White chicken recipe

Imli ki chutney recipe

Brownies recipe

Hot and sour soup recipe

Regarding news updates, the following searches made it to the top in 2022: