AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Asia-Pacific region: FPCCI president highlights huge potential for Pakistani exports

Press Release Published 08 Dec, 2022 07:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has pointed out that the 25-country trade alliance of Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CACCI) is collectively a huge market for Pakistani exports – be it trade in goods, export of services or export of human resources.

He was speaking on the occasion of 36th CACCI Conference in Melbourne, Australia.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the enormity of export potential lies in the fact that one billion people are in the workforce of these 25 countries and have a very vibrant middle-class, which is the true engine of consumption through their purchasing power.

Working class, in turn, derives the demand for imports; and, “we should study and explore the untapped potential in both conventional and unconventional sectors”.

The FPCCI chief felicitated the newly-elected President of CACCI, Peter McMullin; who is also a former President of Victorian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI), Australia. He added that he is hopeful to exchange bilateral and multilateral trade delegations with CACCI member states in the near future as Pakistan will able to play a more proactive role; since Khurram Tariq Sayeed, who is also a former VP FPCCI, has been elected Vice President of CACCI.

Irfan explained that trade is the most vital missing component of Pakistan’s GDP growth as 30 percent of world’s GDP is based on trade; and, it takes all the more importance in our peculiar case as we import more than double what we export. On top of that, we have not been able to stabilize Pak Rupee; and, this double whammy has broken all records of inflation in Pakistan.

President FPCCI highlighted that global trade volume during Covid-19 pandemic suffered animmensedebility from $49 trillion to $44 trillion; nonetheless, the post-Covid trade and industry have managed to enhance the trade volumes substantially to reach $55 trillion – and, FPCCI is ever-willing to support the business, industry and trade community to earn Pakistan’s rightful share in global trade.

It is pertinent to note that Asia-Pacific is a huge, diverse, fast-developing, dynamic and geographically vast set of regions; including, East Asia, Russian Far East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and Pacific Islands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy FPCCI pakistan exports CACCI Asia Pacific region

Comments

1000 characters

Asia-Pacific region: FPCCI president highlights huge potential for Pakistani exports

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories