KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 07, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
281,511,765 152,069,619 6,739,597,157 3,835,326,195
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 729,779,663 (678,311,179) 51,468,484
Local Individuals 5,387,027,480 (5,158,514,211) 228,513,269
Local Corporates 2,550,845,211 (2,830,826,964) (279,981,753)
