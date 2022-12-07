PDM steps up efforts for new set-up in Punjab: Zardari asks Shujaat to convince Elahi not to dissolve PA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led ruling coalition in the centre has stepped up efforts to bring a new set up in Punjab with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister, as Asif Ali Zardari has given the task to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to convince the younger Chaudhry not to dissolve the provincial assembly on the say-so of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in “the larger national interest”.

Informed forces told Business Recorder that in a meeting Monday night, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari discussed the proposed plan with PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after taking PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif into confidence who had earlier reportedly ruled out any possibility of entertaining Pervaiz Elahi as PDM’s candidate for the chief ministership.

The sources maintained that Zardari has already taken PML-N quaid on board on the proposed plan in a bid to save Punjab Assembly from dissolution.

Chaudhry Shujaat has reportedly sought some time to discuss the proposal with Pervaiz Elahi who in a recent interview claimed that his relations with the party chief have normalised as they offered Friday prayers together but acknowledged that differences in the next generation remain. He also stated that the current Punjab Assembly will continue for the next four months till March – a time line contrary to the wishes of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

For an in-house change in the 371-member Punjab Assembly, the PDM-led coalition would need the crucial support of 10 members of PML-Q to elect its own chief minister, as any party’s candidate who secures the support of 186 members would be the new leader of the house.

The PTI with its 180 members and 10 PML-Q MPAs is leading the provincial assembly with a total strength of 190.

Parties within the PDM alliance have the following seat numbers: PML-N 167, PPP 7, 5 independents [on opposition benches], 1 MPA of Pakistan Rah-e-Haqand another independent member are in the opposition with a total number of 181.

In order to win the support of 10 PML-Q members, the sources said that PML-N is ready to withdraw its plan of fielding Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister in case Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi agrees to the proposal.

On November 26, the PTI chairman announced his party’s intention to quit the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources further maintained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain soon to hold further consultations on the possible change in Punjab Assembly.

They further claimed that Asif Zardari in his meeting on Monday night also updated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the ongoing backdoor contacts with Pervaiz Elahi to win his support for the proposed in-house change in Punjab.

However, talking to Business Recorder senior PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha refuted the claims, saying that there is no talk with PPP or the PDM on any such plan.

“We are with Imran Khan and whenever he says, the assembly will be dissolved,” he maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022