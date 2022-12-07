AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 07 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 27,994 tonnes of cargo comprising 22,839 tonnes of import cargo and 5,155 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 22,839 comprised of 9,080 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 13,759 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 5,155 tonnes comprised of 1,380 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 75 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 3,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 919 containers comprising of 530 containers import and 389 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 136 of 20’s and 197 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 24 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s loaded containers while 215 of 20’s and 74 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, SG Pegasus, Sibi, Thorswind, MT Karachi and GFS Prestige have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Dalian, Teera Bhum, G Bright and Ulriken have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 Ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of ern 04 ships, Sparto, Conti Courage, Maersk Boston and Athos left the Port on ues ay morning, while a chemicals carrier ‘Arpeggio’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon .

A Cargo volume of 174,977 tonnes, comprising 143,063 tonnes imports tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,693 Containers (1,192 TEUs Imports and 1,501 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships Maersk Detroit, Ice Energy and IVS Atsugi & another ship ‘Serenity’ carryinq Containers, Crude oil. Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT FOTCO, PIBT and EVTL on Tuesday, 06th Dec-2022.

