JI chief meets Turkish ambassador

LAHORE: Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci discussed relations between their two countries and matters of mutual interest during a meeting on Tuesday.

JI foreign affairs department’s director Asif Luqman Qazi was also present. According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, Sirajul Haq said his party highly valued brotherly relations of Turkiye and Pakistan and wanted to see Ummah united for a common cause.

He said both the countries could provide leadership to the Muslim World to cope with the different challenges, particularly Islamophobia. He appreciated the role of Turkish President on issues of Palestine and Kashmir, saying both the nations supported each other on Kashmir and Northern Cyprus. He said unity among Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Iran was the need of the hour.

Sirajul Haq said that Turkiye and Pakistan had centuries old religious and cultural relations. Turkiye occupied a distinct position in the Muslim world and the government of President Erdogan was the torch-bearer of great Turkish civilization and glory. The JI chief said that the eyes of the entire Muslim world were on Turkiye.

The Turkish ambassador expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the JI chief for expressing their love and unanimity with the Turkish people.

