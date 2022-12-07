AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI chief meets Turkish ambassador

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci discussed relations between their two countries and matters of mutual interest during a meeting on Tuesday.

JI foreign affairs department’s director Asif Luqman Qazi was also present. According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, Sirajul Haq said his party highly valued brotherly relations of Turkiye and Pakistan and wanted to see Ummah united for a common cause.

He said both the countries could provide leadership to the Muslim World to cope with the different challenges, particularly Islamophobia. He appreciated the role of Turkish President on issues of Palestine and Kashmir, saying both the nations supported each other on Kashmir and Northern Cyprus. He said unity among Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Iran was the need of the hour.

Sirajul Haq said that Turkiye and Pakistan had centuries old religious and cultural relations. Turkiye occupied a distinct position in the Muslim world and the government of President Erdogan was the torch-bearer of great Turkish civilization and glory. The JI chief said that the eyes of the entire Muslim world were on Turkiye.

The Turkish ambassador expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the JI chief for expressing their love and unanimity with the Turkish people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci Siraj ul Haq Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci

Comments

1000 characters

JI chief meets Turkish ambassador

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Anchorperson’s murder: SC directs govt to register FIR

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

FIR lodged by Islamabad police

NTDC’s acting chief likely to be confirmed as MD

Read more stories