KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 06, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
181,303,105 115,038,108 5,082,956,723 3,393,098,022
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 928,886,830 (441,434,864) 487,451,966
Local Individuals 3,406,903,806 (3,404,226,229) 2,677,576
Local Corporates 1,794,376,074 (2,284,505,617) (490,129,542)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments