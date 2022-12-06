AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Meta Platforms, banks pull Wall Street lower

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 09:28pm
Follow us

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged down by shares of Meta Platforms and banks, while investors worried about a longer rate-hike cycle despite warnings of a potential recession next year.

Meta slid 5.8% and weighed heavily on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq after a report on a EU ruling that said Facebook and Instagram should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity.

Bank of America dipped 2.9% to lead declines in the financial sector. The lender’s chief executive said the bank’s research predicted three quarters of mild negative growth next year.

JPMorgan Chase and Co’s top boss Jamie Dimon also warned of a mild to more pronounced recession ahead.

“It’s the recession fear that a lot of investors have … the concern is that profits begin to drop more meaningfully in the recession,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“Investors are struggling between the current picture, continued rising rates even if it’s at a slower clip, and looking forward to a point where the rate increases trail off and end.”

Money market bets are pointing to a 91% chance that the U.S. central bank might raise rates by 50 basis points at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, with rates expected to peak at 4.995% in May 2023, up from 4.92% estimated on Monday before the PMI data.

Concerns about steep increase in borrowing costs have boosted dollar, while weighing on equities and bond markets this year, with the S&P 500 down 16.8% and the widely followed part of the Treasury yield curve deeply inverted - a harbinger of recession.

As of Dec. 2, analysts expected S&P 500 companies to report a drop of 0.6% in fourth-quarter earnings after posting a 4.4% rise in the third quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 122.67 points, or 0.36%, at 33,824.43, the S&P 500 was down 33.20 points, or 0.83%, at 3,965.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 159.02 points, or 1.41%, at 11,080.92.

Meanwhile, a Tuesday runoff election in Georgia between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker will determine whether President Joe Biden’s party can expand its razor-thin majority in the Senate.

Among individual stocks, General Electric Co gained 1.7% after Oppenheimer upgraded the industrial conglomerate’s stock to “outperform”.

Textron Inc climbed 6.3% after the U.S. Army awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to the Cessna business jet maker’s Bell unit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 109 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes Meta Platforms

Comments

1000 characters

Meta Platforms, banks pull Wall Street lower

Perishables worth $5.5mn stuck at Karachi port 'owing to dollar shortage'

FIR registered in Arshad Sharif’s murder on Supreme Court’s order

Fight against terrorism to continue till establishment of enduring peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CDA decides to de-seal Centaurus Mall

Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil

Oil prices fall on economic fears, dollar strength

India well placed to face global headwinds: World Bank

Read more stories