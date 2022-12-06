AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
ANL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.54%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
EFERT 81.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 49.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.98%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
OGDC 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.75%)
TREET 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.45%)
UNITY 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
WAVES 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,593 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,379 Increased By 18.4 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower on fears over Fed’s policy path; Ashtead rises

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 03:10pm
Follow us

UK’s FTSE 100 edged down on Tuesday, after strong US data fanned fears that the Federal Reserve could persist with its aggressive interest rate hikes, while rental equipment provider Ashtead Group jumped on upbeat annual revenue outlook.

The exports-oriented FTSE 100 fell 0.2% at 09:36 GMT, with energy dropping more than 1%. Robust US services data along with a rebound in employment in November could give reason to the Fed to continue raising rates.

“I think what’s happening in the UK markets is more symptomatic of what’s being seen everywhere else,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“After the data we had from the US, the hopes that we were getting close to the pivot point of hikes have been dashed and now every sentiment has taken a hit.”

Market researcher Kantar reported that the UK’s grocery inflation edged lower in November, but was still near record highs.

Cautious traders are staying on the sidelines ahead of a slew of central bank rate decisions including from the Fed and the Bank of England next week.

Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of Covid curbs in China

Ashtead Group rose 0.6% after the equipment rental firm raised its interim dividend by 20%, while also raising its full-year revenue forecast.

“Growth is coming from the US and the UK, the firm’s typical operating region….perhaps raising the question whether the latter region has a long-term future within the group,” AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said.

Upper Crust owner SSP Group rose 1.8% after it said its average sales rose above pre-pandemic levels as more people returned to work and holiday demand picked up from pandemic lows. The domestically-oriented FTSE 250 fell 0.4%.

Growth in Britain’s construction industry slowed to a crawl in November, while the gauge of future activity sank to its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, consistent with recession.

UK’s FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 edges lower on fears over Fed’s policy path; Ashtead rises

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Injured Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf out of England series

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Read more stories