AGL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.73%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
AVN 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
GGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
MLCF 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
OGDC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
TREET 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
TRG 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
WAVES 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,127 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,206 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.54%)
KSE100 41,332 Decreased By -281 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,282 Decreased By -78 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia’s Bali, Java islands

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 12:47pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, the country’s geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Moderate quake hits KP

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

earthquake Indonesia's

Comments

1000 characters

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia’s Bali, Java islands

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Read more stories