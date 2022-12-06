AGL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.73%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.19%)
AVN 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.11%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FNEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
GGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.33%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.18%)
MLCF 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
OGDC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.84%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.26%)
TREET 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.57%)
TRG 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
UNITY 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
WAVES 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,126 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,213 Decreased By -75.8 (-0.5%)
KSE100 41,324 Decreased By -288.7 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,280 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand steady ahead of Q3 GDP data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the release of domestic growth data for the third quarter.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 17.4700 against the dollar, near its previous close of 17.4650. The risk-sensitive currency has had a turbulent few days, as political turmoil at home fuelled investor uncertainty, sending it over 4% lower against the dollar at one point last week before making a recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gained a lifeline last night, after South Africa’s ruling party said it would tell its lawmakers to reject a report that said he may have committed misconduct and violated the constitution.

Meanwhile, Statistics South Africa will release the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0930 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters predicting a 0.7% quarter-on-quarter growth and 2.8% year-on-year growth.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was last up 0.22% at 105.45, helped by strong US data that fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may stick with hiking interest rates for longer.

South African rand gains ahead of meeting on President Ramaphosa’s future

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was marginally lower in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.615%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand steady ahead of Q3 GDP data

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

PM brings the economics of hydropower under govt focus

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Read more stories