Hong Kong stocks finish slightly lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with a loss Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across most of Asia and Wall Street, as strong US economic data raised bets on the Federal Reserve pushing interest rates higher than expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 77.11 points, to 19,441.18.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 3,212.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.26 percent, or 5.30 points, to 2,067.93.