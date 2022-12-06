Hong Kong stocks finish slightly lower

AGL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with a loss Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across most of Asia and Wall Street, as strong US economic data raised bets on the Federal Reserve pushing interest rates higher than expected.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.40 percent, or 77.11 points, to 19,441.18.

Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.72 points to 3,212.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.26 percent, or 5.30 points, to 2,067.93.

