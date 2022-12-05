Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended their recent rally on Monday as traders cheered further moves by Chinese authorities to roll back strict Covid containment measures that have hammered the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.51 percent, or 842.94 points, to 19,518.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.76 percent, or 55.67 points, to 3,211.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.88 percent, or 18.03 points, to 2,062.63.