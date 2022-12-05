AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.16%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.93%)
FLYNG 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
FNEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.26%)
GGGL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.5%)
GGL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
MLCF 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
OGDC 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.27%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.81%)
PRL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
TREET 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.66%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.77%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.39%)
BR30 15,329 Decreased By -189.4 (-1.22%)
KSE100 41,678 Decreased By -471.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,402 Decreased By -186.7 (-1.2%)
Hong Kong stocks close sharply higher

AFP Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 01:51pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended their recent rally on Monday as traders cheered further moves by Chinese authorities to roll back strict Covid containment measures that have hammered the world’s number two economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.51 percent, or 842.94 points, to 19,518.29.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.76 percent, or 55.67 points, to 3,211.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.88 percent, or 18.03 points, to 2,062.63.

