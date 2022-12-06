AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Pakistan

ESCAP official calls on Dar

Published 06 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Under Secretary General of the UN/ Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Monday, said a press release.

The finance minister welcomed Under Secretary General of the UN/ Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana and appreciated the supportive role of the UN. He shared that Pakistan highly acknowledged the solidarity of UN with Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country. Pakistan was, however, in need of further international support for flood reconstruction and rehabilitation. The finance m inister also appreciated the support of friendly countries during such testing times.

Executive Secretary of ESCAP Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana briefed the finance minister about the framework of ESCAP. It was shared that being most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region, the ESCAP aims at promotion of cooperation among its members States in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges. The finance minister was also apprised about the areas in which the ESCAP is currently working in Pakistan including education, energy, social development etc.

The finance minister shared that huge amount of money has been spent on reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood affected areas. He briefed about the overall economic outlook of the country and socio-economic policies being undertaken by the present government for uplift of the poorer segment of the society.

The Executive Secretary of ESCAP appreciated the policies of present government towards achieving sustainable development goals and offered full support and cooperation to Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

