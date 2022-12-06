AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on US strong data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong US economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to accelerate rate hikes.

Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its highest since July 5 at $1,809.91 earlier in the day.

US gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,786.90.

Silver too was caught in gold’s slipstream, falling 3.2% to $22.38. US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year.

The hotter-than-expected ISM data prompted a rally in the dollar index, in turn causing a selloff in gold and silver on expectations that the Fed is going to be more hawkish, said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The dollar’s subsequent bounce made gold less attractive for bullion traders holding other currencies. On the technical front, gold “hit the 200-day moving average last night which is $1,823.90 ... we’ve been pulling back since.” Gold also gave up some gains from an earlier rally, prompted by news on top bullion consumer China easing some COVID restrictions.

Gold traders were still focused on the US Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path, with a recent softening of its aggressive stance giving a fillip to non-yielding bullion.

“The near-term path of gold will be strongly influenced by the upcoming US CPI data. We still look for further rate hikes weighing on gold over the coming weeks,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

November CPI data will be released on Dec. 13.

Platinum fell nearly 1% to $1,004.56 per ounce, while palladium was down 0.2% at $1,895.38.

Gold Prices Silver Metals Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on US strong data

Stocks fall on noisy IMF humdrum

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories