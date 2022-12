KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw another historic high on the local market, traders said. They grew by Rs700 to all time-high of Rs 164000 per tola on the first day of the week. Up by Rs 601, gold per 10 grams was traded for the highest ever price of Rs 140604.

On the world market, the prices for the yellow metal was quoted $1794 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1780 per tola and Rs1526.06 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022