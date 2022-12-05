AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany says will reach NATO spending target by 2025

AFP Published 05 Dec, 2022 07:21pm
Follow us

BERLIN: Germany will match NATO’s target to spend two percent of GDP on defence by 2025, a government spokesman said on Monday, as Berlin looks to make up for years of underinvestment.

Germany was “determined to come as close to the two-percent target as possible with the options we have and to reach the two-percent target in this legislative period”, ending in 2025, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a regular press conference.

Days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Scholz announced a 100-billion-euro ($106-billion) fund to beef up Germany’s military defences and offset decades of chronic underfunding.

But the spending programme has struggled to get off the ground, as industry strains to keep up with demand and key purchase plans are held up.

“A balanced and resilient transatlantic partnership also requires that Germany and Europe play active roles,” Scholz wrote in an article for Foreign Policy magazine published on Monday.

Germany would increase its investments to hit NATO’s spending target and develop an army “that we and our allies can rely on”, Scholz said.

Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

However, the goal could not be reached “overnight”, Hebestreit said.

There were “European regulations to observe”, as well as procurement challenges that needed to be overcome, he said.

“We are in a market where there is a lot of demand, which significantly exceeds supply,” leading to delays in delivery, he said.

Internal wrangling over how the money should be spent has also bogged down spending decisions.

The planned purchase of 35 US-made F-35 fighter jets was thrown into doubt on Sunday, as it emerged defence ministry officials had raised serious concerns.

The ministry pointed to potential “delays and additional costs” in the nearly 10-billion-euro project, according to a document seen by AFP.

NATO Germany German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Comments

1000 characters

Germany says will reach NATO spending target by 2025

ECC approves wheat import of 450,000MT from Russia

Time to 'say no' to cartels, says PM, as energy bill touches $27bn

Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

Pakistan 'confident' perpetrators of Kabul attack will be brought to justice

KSE-100 falls 1.28% as uncertainty of IMF review persists

Oil up 3% on OPEC+ output plans and price cap on Russian crude

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman

Read more stories