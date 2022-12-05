AGL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
World

Australia PM tests positive for COVID, to work from home

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 12:47pm
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating. In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well,” Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

Australian PM urges end to Assange proceeding

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test.

Albanese’s Labor Party won power at the election.

Anthony Albanese

