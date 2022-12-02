AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Hong Kong stocks finish with a loss

AFP Published December 2, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Friday after a hefty rally over the previous three days, with investors now turning their attention to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.33 percent, or 61.09 points, to 18,675.35.

China, Hong Kong stocks gain on Fed, Covid policy pivots

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 9.33 points, to 3,156.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.50 points to 2,044.60. AFP

Hong Kong stocks

