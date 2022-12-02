Hong Kong stocks finish with a loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished slightly lower Friday after a hefty rally over the previous three days, with investors now turning their attention to the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.33 percent, or 61.09 points, to 18,675.35.

China, Hong Kong stocks gain on Fed, Covid policy pivots

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 9.33 points, to 3,156.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.50 points to 2,044.60. AFP