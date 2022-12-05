AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.5%)
TREET 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.34%)
TRG 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,187 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.91%)
BR30 15,339 Decreased By -179.4 (-1.16%)
KSE100 41,941 Decreased By -209 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,481 Decreased By -107.6 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan jumps past 7 per dollar as China eases some COVID curbs

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:26am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level on Monday, hitting its strongest since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, potentially attracting fresh foreign inflows.

The Chinese currency was also bolstered by expectations of slower US interest rate hikes, which knocked the dollar index to near five-month lows.

But some warn that China’s road for economic recovery could be bumpy and that the yuan will remain volatile.

Potential “policy U-turns or worsening of the infections could be seen as opportunities to short” the currency, Maybank said in a note to clients.

The onshore yuan jumped roughly 1.4% to as high as 6.9507 on Monday morning, its strongest since Sept. 13, tracking the central bank’s firmer midpoint guidance.

Last week, the yuan jumped about 1.6%, its biggest weekly gain since 2005 amid expectations authorities will continue to loosen strict COVID curbs.

In the offshore market, the yuan gained 1.1% to a two-month high of 6.9438, after posting record weekly gains.

More cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Urumqi in the far west, announced an easing of curbs over the weekend as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions.

China’s yuan hits two-week high as dollar falls on Powell’s comments

China’s benchmark CSI300 index jumped nearly 10% in November, as mainland stocks witnessed monthly net inflows exceeding 60 billion yuan ($8.55 billion) via the cross-border Stock Connect scheme.

Morgan Stanley on Sunday upgraded China’s equities to overweight, citing “multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set towards reopening.”

The Wall Street bank joined a slew of global institutions, including UBS and Goldman Sachs, in turning bullish toward China on expectations of an eventual reopening of the economy.

Standard Charted expects China’s real urban household consumption growth to accelerate to 7% in 2023, from 0.2% in 2022, forecasting China will remove most COVID restrictions by the second quarter of 2023.

Maybank also attributed the yuan’s strength to “the broader depreciation in the greenback.”

The dollar index has slumped nearly 9% from its Sept. 28 peak.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan jumps past 7 per dollar as China eases some COVID curbs

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories