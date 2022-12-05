AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.26%)
MLCF 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.98%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -173.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,947 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brazil great Pele not under palliative care, daughter says

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 10:02am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SAO PAULO: Brazil great Pele has not been moved to palliative care, one of his daughters said on Sunday, downplaying reports that he was in end-of-life care after the 82-year-old was hospitalized last week to re-evaluate his treatment as he battles colon cancer.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday that he was under palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

Pele’s doctors have not confirmed that information and his daughter, Flavia Nascimento, said the report was wide of the mark. “It’s pretty unfair people saying that he is in terminal condition, that he is under palliative care.

Believe us: that’s not it,“ she said in an interview with Globo TV. Flavia said that from time to time they adjust medication as there was no complete remission of his colon cancer.

The latest report from medical staff at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, released Saturday afternoon, said Pele was in stable condition and had also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalization.

Another one of Pele’s daughters, Kely, added in the interview that he had COVID-19 some three weeks ago, which led to the respiratory infection.

Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: report

“He is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home,” Kely said.

“He is not saying goodbye in a hospital right now”. Pele played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker. He won the World Cup three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - a feat no other player has achieved.

Santos fans gathered outside the hospital to hold a vigil on Sunday.

“We are emanating positive energies to our king, for everything he has done for soccer globally and everything he has done for Santos,” said Jeferson Silvano, the head of a supporters group.

Brazil Brazilian soccer legend Pele

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil great Pele not under palliative care, daughter says

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories