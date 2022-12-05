Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that Sindh will “rise again against the tyrant to reclaim its greatness and freedom.”

The former PM took a jibe at former president Asif Ali Zardari, stating that Sindh was “suffering under the tyranny of ‘Zardari mafia’.”

His remarks came against the backdrop of a Sindh Culture Day that was celebrated in different parts across the country on Sunday.

“Today we celebrate the rich culture & traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis & freedom, but sadly, suffering under the tyranny of Zardari mafia. Sindh will rise again against the tyrant to reclaim its greatness & freedom,” Khan said in a tweet.

He also said this in Sindhi language in another tweet. Recently, the PTI chief has vowed to land in Sindh soon to take on Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In a recent television interview, Khan stated that he could not give time to Sindh before due to his hectic engagements on other fronts.

“But now I will make sure that I’ll be landing in Sindh soon—and I will liberate the people of Sindh from Zardari—the PPP has had been ruling Sindh for so many years—and the state of affairs there is a total mess—I challenge Zardari that I will be in Sindh and I will defeat him,” the PTI supremo vowed.

