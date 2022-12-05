AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 09:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that Sindh will “rise again against the tyrant to reclaim its greatness and freedom.”

The former PM took a jibe at former president Asif Ali Zardari, stating that Sindh was “suffering under the tyranny of ‘Zardari mafia’.”

His remarks came against the backdrop of a Sindh Culture Day that was celebrated in different parts across the country on Sunday.

“Today we celebrate the rich culture & traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis & freedom, but sadly, suffering under the tyranny of Zardari mafia. Sindh will rise again against the tyrant to reclaim its greatness & freedom,” Khan said in a tweet.

PTI to quit Punjab, KP assemblies this month: Imran Khan

He also said this in Sindhi language in another tweet. Recently, the PTI chief has vowed to land in Sindh soon to take on Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In a recent television interview, Khan stated that he could not give time to Sindh before due to his hectic engagements on other fronts.

“But now I will make sure that I’ll be landing in Sindh soon—and I will liberate the people of Sindh from Zardari—the PPP has had been ruling Sindh for so many years—and the state of affairs there is a total mess—I challenge Zardari that I will be in Sindh and I will defeat him,” the PTI supremo vowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh PPP PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman Sindh Culture Day

