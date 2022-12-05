Week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in Tank

PESHAWAR: A week-long anti-polio drive was kicked off in district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday. According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak and DHO Dr Shair Khan Afridi on Sunday officially launched the polio campaign by giving polio drops to the children in the DC Office Tank.

The event was also attended, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer Tank, Dr Shair Khan Afridi and Polio officials. On the occasion, District Health Officer Tank and Polio Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner and the others about the arrangements for the polio campaign.

On this occasion, Hameedullah Khattak Deputy Commissioner tank said that the Armed Forces would provide full support to the administration of Tank during the polio campaign which started from 5th December and the security of the polio teams has been made foolproof.

“No child should be left without polio drops. He said that 92338 children would be vaccinated against polio in Tank.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made by District Police while polio teams have been provided special security.

