Dec 05, 2022
Pakistan

Security necessary for attracting investors to Balochistan: former official

PPI Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
QUETTA: Naseebullah Khan Bazai, erstwhile Additional Chief Secretary (Dev), Planning and Development Department, Government of Balochistan, has said that the dream of good governance could be materialised through the rule of law and decision based on merit.

Talking to PPI at his residence in Nuhsar here on Sunday, he said that Balochistan had been blessed with natural resources, adding that security, skilled workers and conducive environment was necessary for persuading foreign investors for investment in minerals, fisheries, livestock and other sectors of the province.

He said natural calamities could be cope up with zeal, determination besides benefiting from modern equipments, adding that while serving as Deputy Commissioner, Naseerabad, more than seven lac people were provided relief during flood that wreaked havoc in Naseerabad in 2010.

He said that tribal enmities were impediments in the way of development in Balochistan, adding that if each member of the society accepted his mistake, tribal disputes could amicably be resolved through Jirga (tribal council). He said that Article 158 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan-1973 provides, “The province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from the well-head”, but, he regretted that many areas of Balochistan were still deprived of the facilities of gas and electricity, therefore, he added that federal government and establishment ought to have found an amicable solution to the problems of Balochistan.

Electing honest leadership, posting /transfer on merit and utilising natural resources for the good of the people could alter the lot of Balochistan. He said that the pace of development could be expedited by providing the facilities of health, education and pure drinking water to the people at Tehsil and district level of the province. Urging youth of the province to adhere to the ethics of journalism, he said that young generation was our bright future.

