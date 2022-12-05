AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Experts highlight benefits, uses of probiotics

Published 05 Dec, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan’s leading paediatricians say probiotics are useful in the treatment of rotavirus and in the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhoea. The medical professionals were speaking at Sanofi Probiotics Summit 2022.

Probiotics are healthy bacteria that help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and alleviate digestive discomfort and other related complications. The human body contains about one kilogram of both good and bad bacteria. Probiotics help good bacteria to develop a strong immune system to fight the bad bacteria.

Pakistan’s leading paediatricians Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo, Professor Dr Huma Arshad Cheema, Professor Dr Iqbal Memon and Professor Dr Sajid Maqbool gave comprehensive presentations on the uses and benefits of probiotics.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Billoo (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) Paediatric Endocrinologist said, “Probiotics are safe and help in curing jaundice and preventing child mortality. It can be used to destroy microflora by using probiotics, which is a constellation of harmful microorganisms living in a human body.”

Dr Iqbal Memon, Head and Professor of Paediatric Dept, Sir Syed College of Medical Sciences, Karachi and President APPA (Asia Pacific Paediatric Association) said: “Probiotics help replace the good bacteria if healthy bacteria are lost due to antibiotics’ usage. The quality of probiotics is extremely important to ensure the adequate number of viable bacteria is present throughout the product’s shelf life.”

Probiotics occur in food and are often considered a nutrient. Once they enter the gut, Probiotics consume food in the human body and deny the same for bad bacteria. Some fibres and yogurt are good examples of probiotics and have been most effective in controlling diarrhoeal disorders. Specific probiotics should be prescribed for different diseases.

Prof. Emeritus Huma Arshad Cheema, Chairperson Pakistan Paediatric Association Gastroenterology and Hepatology Group, Member Task force on genetic diseases in Pakistan said, “Probiotics are beneficial in boosting immunity in adults and children alike and should be maintained to fight the bad bacteria and are beneficial in curing diarrhoea.”

The day and a half long discussions focussed on the benefits of quality probiotics and the importance of choosing the right probiotic for the right patient. The benefits of probiotics were discussed at length, but the speakers and participants agreed that daily use was unnecessary, and its usage must be monitored by the doctor.

Professor Sajid Maqbool said, “Probiotics are important for feeding mothers. They have proved to be beneficial during and after gynae and other medical surgeries. It is also known to prevent stunting in children. However, these need careful monitoring as the change the environment in the gut.

The speakers appreciated Sanofi Pakistan’s efforts in organising this informative Summit. They expressed the need for more similar sessions as they want doctors and people to consider safe methods for managing intestinal diseases and other infections.

