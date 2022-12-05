German CG celebrates Sindh Culture Day

KARACHI: Amid a countrywide celebration of Sindh Culture Day on Sunday, the German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz put on beautiful Sindhi attire to celebrate the rich and profound heritage of the Sindhi people.

The German Consulate General released a video on the occasion that showed a proper celebration was held there to mark the day.

In the video, the German Consulate General, Rüdiger Lotz said that cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in the modern world.

He further said that Sindh is a land of peace, love, respect and brotherhood as it has a great culture.

Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated on Sunday with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country.

The day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every December.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations organized seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh valley.

Donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations, and workers purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day said this day gives us the lesson to respect all traditions and customs without any discrimination.