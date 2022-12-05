Graduates of health sciences institute awarded degrees

LAHORE: The Integrated Convocation of constituent units of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences was held in which passing out graduates of Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Shalamar Nursing College and Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences were conferred with degrees by the Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences; Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Keynote Speaker Dr Arshad Ahmed (Vice Chancellor LUMS) lauded the efforts of healthcare workers in the Covid-19 pandemic. He also appreciated the efforts to integrate medicine, nursing and allied health education at the Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences.

The Chairman Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain shared that Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences has maintained its enviable position in all three facets; medical education; provision of medical care to patients and research. It has produced competent Doctors, Allied Health Professionals and Nursing staff to serve the country.

The Principal Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Prof. M. Zahid Bashir shared the partnerships developed with internationally and nationally acclaimed institutes to bring world-class education and research to the country.

Dr. Arshad Ahmad (Vice Chancellor-LUMS) awarded Gold, Silver & Bronze Medals for their academic achievements to Dr. Muhammad Mubashir, Dr. Sameen Tariq of Shalamar Medical and Dental College; Mobeen Saeed, Ms. Saira Ali, Ms. Fatima Sanaullah, Ms. Ayesha Wajid, Ms. Arfa Sayab, Ms. Sumayya Shahid of Shalamar Nursing College; Ms. Ramsha Akbar, Hafiza Ayesha Babar, Ms. Zufa Shafiq, Noor Fatima, Syeda Khadija Ejaz, Ms. Aqsa Yasin, Ms. Shumaila Jabeen, Ms. Neha Shakeel, Hussain Javed, Ms. Arfa Batool, Ms. Wajeeha Akram, Ms. Ayesha Anayat, Aqil Hareem Butt of Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences.

Chief Operating Officer Shalamar Hospital Dr. Ayesha Nauman; Principal Shalamar Nursing College Mrs. Nasim Rafiq, Principal Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences Dr. Riffat Javed;; Faculty, doctors and parents of the students also attended the convocation.

