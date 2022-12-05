Balochistan police summon Gill in sedition case

QUETTA: The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. According to the police authorities, a case has been registered against Gill in Balochistan. They warned if Gill didn’t appear before the police, then they would obtain his arrest warrants and bring him to Quetta after arresting him.

On Saturday, a case was registered against Gill in Qila Abdullah for using vile language against state institutions. At present, Gill is on bail in a case that was registered against him for sedition and inciting people against state institutions.

The former chief of security staff of Imran Khan was arrested on August 9 after he had called for ‘rebellion’ within the army and called on the officers to defy certain orders from the top military command during an interview with a private TV channel.