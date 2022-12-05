AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan police summon Gill in sedition case

INP Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 07:45am
Follow us

QUETTA: The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case. According to the police authorities, a case has been registered against Gill in Balochistan. They warned if Gill didn’t appear before the police, then they would obtain his arrest warrants and bring him to Quetta after arresting him.

On Saturday, a case was registered against Gill in Qila Abdullah for using vile language against state institutions. At present, Gill is on bail in a case that was registered against him for sedition and inciting people against state institutions.

The former chief of security staff of Imran Khan was arrested on August 9 after he had called for ‘rebellion’ within the army and called on the officers to defy certain orders from the top military command during an interview with a private TV channel.

Shahbaz Gill PTI sedition case Balochistan Police

Comments

1000 characters

Balochistan police summon Gill in sedition case

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Wheat quota of three flour mills suspended

Six coal miners killed in gas explosion in Harnai

Police granted 5-day remand of Swati

Read more stories