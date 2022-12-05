Projects under KPCIP initiative: CM underscores need for ensuring progress

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) as an important initiative for public welfare and has directed the relevant authorities to ensure physical progress on various packages under the project as per stipulated timelines.

He said that the project will prove to be an important milestone in providing the better civic and recreational facilities to the citizens in divisional headquarters, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

While chairing a meeting to review progress on KPCIP, it was revealed that a project worth Rs 97 billion has been launched for provision of civic facilities including provision of clean drinking water, establishment of green areas and other facilities in the five divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that work on the said project is on target.

It is pertinent to mention here that, chief minister has formally performed groundbreaking of three different projects including restoration of water supply system, establishment of new water treatment plant, Sherwan Adventure Family Park and Cricket ground and uplifting of the old Bazar in Abbottabad city. These three projects will be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 11 billion.

The participants of the meeting were informed that various projects for establishment of recreational parks in Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar and a project for establishment of sewerage treatment plant in Kohat are ready for implementation which will incur Rs 9 billion.

Moreover, agreements have been signed for the establishment of water supply systems in Kohat and Peshawar at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion, sewerage treatment plant in Mardan at a cost of Rs 8.3 billion and water supply network projects in Mingora at an estimated cost of Rs 20 billion.

The mobilization advance guarantee is in the process of verification after which the physical work on these projects will be initiated.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project is one of the mega projects of the provincial government.

He stressed that the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame along with ensuring quality of work. He directed the quarters concerned to expedite the purchase of equipment and construction machinery and made it clear that ground breakings will be performed only when the machinery is mobilized to the respective site.

The chief minister said that KPCIP is an important project of the provincial government which, on completion, will change the entire landscape of the divisional headquarters. He said that the provincial government believes in fair and efficient use of public resources and implementation of KPCIP is realization of that vision.

Mahmood Khan stated that development schemes have been designed keeping in view the needs of various divisional headquarters and the problems faced by the citizens. The sole objective is to streamline the overall process of providing basic amenities to the people. He said that work is underway on dozens of projects in the health, drinking water, irrigation, industry, tourism and other sectors.

Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Project Director KPCIP and other concerned officials attended the meeting.