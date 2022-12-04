The country comes first

It is increasingly clear that the PML-N is taking a wait-and-see approach to the PTI chief Imran Khan’s threat of dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies. This strategy, in my view, is adding to political uncertainty in the country, adversely impacting, among other things, investor confidence.

That negative sentiment pervades the country amid rising inflation is a fact. It is about time the government coalition partners, particularly PML-N and PPP, gave a serious thought to Imran Khan’s latest ‘offer’ through which he has asked them for talks on early general elections.

According to him, “give us a date for the elections or we will dissolve the KPK and Punjab assemblies,” he has been widely quoted by media as saying.

Whatever the two leaders of PML-N – Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Rana Sanaullah – said at their presser in response to PTI chairman’s ‘one demand’ has clearly shown that they have a sense of confidence, even arrogance, about government’s plan to stick it out at least till August next year.

The PML-N in particular is therefore requested to consider the overall political-economic situation again or from a different perspective. Its leadership must not lose sight of the fact that nation comes first – always and every time.

Ali Raza (Karachi)

