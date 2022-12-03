US condemns attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul, calls for probe

The United States on Friday condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul that targeted its Head of Mission, Ubaid Nizamani, and demanded a full investigation into the incident.

“We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a daily press briefing.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan called on the interim Afghan government to increase the security of its embassy in Kabul, saying that its mission "is working in an extraordinarily challenging situation" after a firing incident left a security guard injured.

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq in a series of tweets said "our top-most priority is the security of members of our mission. First and foremost, the Interim Afghan Government will need to beef up the security of our Embassy and its personnel."

This comes after a firing incident at Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul on Friday that left its security guard, Israr Mohammad, injured. The Foreign Office (FO) said that the attack was targeted at Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, the Head of Mission is safe. However, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad has been critically injured in the attack while protecting the Head of Mission," the FO said.

Sadiq said that the Government of Pakistan would also provide necessary resources to further enhance the security of its diplomats "to ensure continued and effective discharge of duties by them in the most important foreign Capital for Pakistan”.

PM Shehbaz condemns the assassination attempt on the Pakistani envoy in Kabul

In his tweet, Sadiq said that Sepoy Israr Mohammad was evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Peshawar last night by a special plane.

"Israr displayed extraordinary courage and devotion to duty: a salute to this brave son of the soil - a true mujahid. Get well soon Israr," he tweeted.

Earlier, in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly assassination attempt". He demanded an immediate investigation into the incident,