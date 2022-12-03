AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Pakistan

Foggy conditions likely to persist next week

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
LAHORE: Foggy conditions are likely to continue during the coming week with increasing intensity due to persistent dry weather, particularly during night and morning hours, said Met office on Friday.

It has also predicted very cold weather conditions in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, it said, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan and Kashmir with chances of light rain with snowfall over the hills on 2nd and 3rd December.

It said foggy conditions may affect transportation means and the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Therefore, travellers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation.

So far as the overall tendency during the month of December is concerned, it said, a normal to below normal precipitation is likely over the country. The rainfall is expected to remain below normal over northern half of the country including northern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Nearly normal rainfall is expected over most parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast month. Due to the dry condition during the month of December, the newly sown Rabi crops, especially wheat, would need to be irrigated for a healthier growth at initial stages.

