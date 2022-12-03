CM Elahi to give ownership rights to Katchi Abadis’ residents

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that our government has decided to allot ownership rights to the residents of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab.

While according approval to allot ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis, the CM also sought final recommendations from the Board of Revenue. He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis under a legal framework adding that all matters should be expeditiously resolved.

The Chief Minister chaired a high level meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to granting ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis came under a review. SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the Chief Minister.

Moreover, the CM met with a delegation of the Chinese company Mindray specialized in manufacturing the latest medical equipment at the CM office today.

The Chinese delegation offered manufacturing medical equipments in Punjab. The Chinese company Mindray will also impart training to the doctors and nurses of Punjab. The Chinese delegation extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit China.

CM Parvez Elahi while talking with the delegation welcomed the offer of assistance on behalf of the Chinese company in manufacturing medical equipments. He stated that the latest medical equipments will be provided in the ICUs of new hospitals, emergencies and operation theatres adding that the company providing excellent medical devices at minimum rate will be selected. The CM revealed that the latest medical equipments will be provided for cyber knife and robotic surgery.

General Manager South Asia Mindray, Flex Xian Li said that the medical devices of Mindray are being exported to America and Europe. He acknowledged that the vision of CM Parvez Elahi with regard to providing latest equipments to the medical sector is commendable.

