KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (December 02, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
174,902,958 105,128,879 5,826,652,994 3,108,650,413
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 729,610,875 (321,787,641) 407,823,234
Local Individuals 5,331,544,328 (5,335,087,403) -3,543,074
Local Corporates 2,066,776,494 (2,471,056,653) (404,280,160)
===============================================================================
