KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Sana Industries Limited # 27-11-2022 3-Dec-22 3-Dec-22 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare # 29-11-2022 5-Dec-22 5-Dec-22 Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance Certificate (SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 6-Dec-22 Bank Alfalah Limited # 2-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 1-Dec-22 7-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 29-11-2022 S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED 5-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 NIL 12-Dec-22 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 6-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 2-Dec-22 Thal Limited # 6-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Limited * 6-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Dewan Farooque Motors Limited # 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Aruj Industries Limited 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Nil 19-Dec-22 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited # 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 Equity Modarba 1st 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 16-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 Nil 22-Dec-22 Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited 16-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 NIL 23-Dec-22 JS Global Capital Limited # 17-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 200% (F) 16-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 25%R 17-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-Dec-22 28-Dec-22 (JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-Dec-22 29-Dec-22 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited # 24-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 Summit Bank Limited 27-Dec-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022