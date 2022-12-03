KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sana Industries Limited # 27-11-2022 3-Dec-22 3-Dec-22
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare # 29-11-2022 5-Dec-22 5-Dec-22
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate
(SNBLTFC3) 23-11-2022 6-Dec-22
Bank Alfalah Limited # 2-Dec-22 6-Dec-22 6-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited 1-Dec-22 7-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES
LIMITED 5-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 NIL 12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings
Limited 6-Dec-22 12-Dec-22 10% (B) (i) 2-Dec-22
Thal Limited # 6-Dec-22 13-Dec-22 13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company
Limited 9-Dec-22 15-Dec-22 10% 7-Dec-22 15-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited * 6-Dec-22 19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors
Limited # 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Limited 13-Dec-22 19-Dec-22 Nil 19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries
Limited # 14-Dec-22 20-Dec-22 20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills
Limited 16-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 Nil 22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
Limited 16-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 NIL 23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital
Limited # 17-Dec-22 23-Dec-22 23-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 200% (F) 16-Dec-22 27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 21-Dec-22 27-Dec-22 25%R 17-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank
Limited 15-Dec-22 28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank
Limited 16-Dec-22 29-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Limited # 24-Dec-22 30-Dec-22 30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited 27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments