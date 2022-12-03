AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sana Industries Limited #     27-11-2022    3-Dec-22                                        3-Dec-22
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare #                  29-11-2022    5-Dec-22                                        5-Dec-22
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    6-Dec-22
Bank Alfalah Limited #        2-Dec-22      6-Dec-22                                        6-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited                       1-Dec-22      7-Dec-22       10% (B) (i)     29-11-2022
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES 
LIMITED                       5-Dec-22      12-Dec-22      NIL                             12-Dec-22
Ghani Global Holdings 
Limited                       6-Dec-22      12-Dec-22      10% (B) (i)     2-Dec-22
Thal Limited #                6-Dec-22      13-Dec-22                                      13-Dec-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company 
Limited                       9-Dec-22      15-Dec-22      10%             7-Dec-22        15-Dec-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank 
Limited *                     6-Dec-22      19-Dec-22
Dewan Farooque Motors 
Limited #                     13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22                                      19-Dec-22
Aruj Industries Limited       13-Dec-22     19-Dec-22      Nil                             19-Dec-22
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited #                     14-Dec-22     20-Dec-22                                      20-Dec-22
Equity Modarba 1st            11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22      NIL                             22-Dec-22
Nazir Cotton Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22     22-Dec-22      Nil                             22-Dec-22
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills 
Limited                       16-Dec-22     23-Dec-22      NIL                             23-Dec-22
JS Global Capital 
Limited #                     17-Dec-22     23-Dec-22                                      23-Dec-22
Archroma Pakistan Limited     20-Dec-22     27-Dec-22      200% (F)        16-Dec-22       27-Dec-22
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       21-Dec-22     27-Dec-22      25%R            17-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank 
Limited                       15-Dec-22     28-Dec-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank 
Limited                       16-Dec-22     29-Dec-22
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Limited #             24-Dec-22     30-Dec-22                                      30-Dec-22
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                   5-Jan-23      12-Jan-23      460%            3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited                                                                        27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

