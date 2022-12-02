AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

  • Former PM says quitting assemblies will lead to early elections, which would stabilise economy
BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 05:37pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his party’s decision to quit the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is in the better interest of Pakistan, stressing that the government "should sit with us and announce the general elections".

Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, he said that the move to dissolve two provincial assemblies will lead to early elections in Pakistan, which in turn would stabilise the economy and "give confidence to the market and investors".

He also stated that the current government was hitting a dead-end in its efforts to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

“The government is out of options now,” he said.

He also stated that if the two provincial assemblies are dissolved, elections will take place in 68% of Pakistan.

“This will freeze the government,” he said, reiterating his call for early elections.

“The government should sit with us and announce general elections. We are giving the government a chance,” he said.

Last week, the PTI chief said that it was better to quit assemblies than "be a part of a corrupt system".

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," said Imran.

KP Punjab KP Assembly PTI Imran Khan Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early elections

Comments

1000 characters

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Oil ticks up ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Qurat ul Ain Fatima appointed new ECP spokesperson

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s 657

Read more stories