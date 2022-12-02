Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his party’s decision to quit the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is in the better interest of Pakistan, stressing that the government "should sit with us and announce the general elections".

Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, he said that the move to dissolve two provincial assemblies will lead to early elections in Pakistan, which in turn would stabilise the economy and "give confidence to the market and investors".

He also stated that the current government was hitting a dead-end in its efforts to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.

Better to quit assemblies than be part of this corrupt system, says Imran in Rawalpindi address

“The government is out of options now,” he said.

He also stated that if the two provincial assemblies are dissolved, elections will take place in 68% of Pakistan.

“This will freeze the government,” he said, reiterating his call for early elections.

“The government should sit with us and announce general elections. We are giving the government a chance,” he said.

Last week, the PTI chief said that it was better to quit assemblies than "be a part of a corrupt system".

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," said Imran.